JISOO & ZAYN’s “EYES CLOSED” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It ranks as the top new entry.

JISOO and ZAYN in Eyes Closed | Warner

“EYES CLOSED,” the buzzy new collaboration from JISOO & ZAYN, garnered substantial early interest in its official music video.

The video attracted a 29.3 million views during the October 10-16 tracking period, which marked its first week of release. That results in a #2 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“EYES CLOSED,” moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry. Only the enduring “KPop Demon Hunters” smash “Golden” received more views during the tracking week.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “EYES CLOSED” earned 41.6 million total YouTube plays during its inaugural week. It debuts at #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

