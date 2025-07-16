in TV News

Azzi Fudd Dazzles On Red Carpet As UConn Women’s Basketball Team Arrives At ESPYS

The National Championship team will be in attendance Wednesday night.

Los Angeles, CA - July 16, 2025 - Dolby Theater: Azzi Fudd at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)

With Paige Bueckers playing in a WNBA game Wednesday night and Kaitlyn Chen taking the court earlier in the day, the full 2024-25 UConn Women’s Basketball Team will not be in attendance at Wednesday’s ESPYS in Los Angeles.

Many principals from the team will be present, however, as the national championship squad joins the celebration of the year in sports.

That list of attendees includes Azzi Fudd, a major force on the successful team. Fudd looked characteristically stunning on the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre as she and her teammates arrived.

Shane Gillis is hosting this year’s show, which kicks off at 8PM EDT. Red carpet photos follow, courtesy of ESPN.

