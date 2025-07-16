Azzi Fudd Dazzles On Red Carpet As UConn Women’s Basketball Team Arrives At ESPYS

With Paige Bueckers playing in a WNBA game Wednesday night and Kaitlyn Chen taking the court earlier in the day, the full 2024-25 UConn Women’s Basketball Team will not be in attendance at Wednesday’s ESPYS in Los Angeles.

Many principals from the team will be present, however, as the national championship squad joins the celebration of the year in sports.

That list of attendees includes Azzi Fudd, a major force on the successful team. Fudd looked characteristically stunning on the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre as she and her teammates arrived.

Shane Gillis is hosting this year’s show, which kicks off at 8PM EDT. Red carpet photos follow, courtesy of ESPN.