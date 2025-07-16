in TV News

Riley Tiernan Looks Beautiful In Black Dress On 2025 ESPYS Red Carpet

The Angel City FC player stunned at Wednesday’s show.

Los Angeles, CA - July 16, 2025 - Dolby Theater: Riley Tiernan at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)

Women’s soccer had ample representation at Wednesday’s ESPYS, with Alex Morgan winning the Icon Award and plenty of NWSL players in attendance.

One such player was Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan.

The Rutgers alum unsurprisingly wowed on the Dolby Theatre red carpet, looking stunning in a black dress.

ESPN and ABC broadcast the ceremony, which featured comedian Shane Gillis as master of ceremonies. Befitting the show’s legacy as the premiere sports awards celebration, dozens of high-profile athletes made their presences felt at the show.

Photos of Riley Tiernan’s red carpet appearance follow.

Los Angeles, CA – July 16, 2025 – Dolby Theater: Riley Tiernan at the Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by JC Olivera / ESPN Images)
Written by Brian Cantor

