Tracks From Justin Bieber’s “SWAG” Form Entire Top 7 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

It might have been a surprise release, but there is nothing surprising about the mammoth interest Justin Bieber’s “SWAG” garnered on Spotify.

Tracks from the new album form the entire Top 7 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, July 11.

“DAISIES” leads the way at #1 with 3.3 million opening-day US streams. “ALL I CAN TAKE” (#2, 2.5 million), “YUKON” (#3, 2.1 million), “GO BABY” (#4, 2.1 million), and “THINGS YOU DO” (#5, 1.83 million), “BUTTERFLIES” (#6, 1.7 million), and “WAY IT IS” (#7, 1.7 million) also outrank songs from any other artists.

Although they are not at the very top of the chart, the album’s other fourteen tracks still performed well Friday. None, notably, appears lower than #38.

— The album was also dominant globally, notching five of the Top 10 songs on Friday’s worldwide Spotify chart. “DAISIES” takes #1 with 8.3 million total global Spotify streams, while “ALL I CAN TAKE” (#3, 6.5 million), “GO BABY” (#6, 5.2 million), “YUKON” (#7, 5.2 million), and “THINGS YOU DO” (#9, 4.5 million) also appear in the region.