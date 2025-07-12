in Music News, New Music

Tracks From Justin Bieber’s “SWAG” Form Entire Top 7 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The new album meanwhile places five songs in the Global Top 10.

Justin Bieber by Renell Medrano, press photo courtesy of Def Jam

It might have been a surprise release, but there is nothing surprising about the mammoth interest Justin Bieber’s “SWAG” garnered on Spotify.

Tracks from the new album form the entire Top 7 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, July 11.

“DAISIES” leads the way at #1 with 3.3 million opening-day US streams. “ALL I CAN TAKE” (#2, 2.5 million), “YUKON” (#3, 2.1 million), “GO BABY” (#4, 2.1 million), and “THINGS YOU DO” (#5, 1.83 million), “BUTTERFLIES” (#6, 1.7 million), and “WAY IT IS” (#7, 1.7 million) also outrank songs from any other artists.

Although they are not at the very top of the chart, the album’s other fourteen tracks still performed well Friday. None, notably, appears lower than #38.

— The album was also dominant globally, notching five of the Top 10 songs on Friday’s worldwide Spotify chart. “DAISIES” takes #1 with 8.3 million total global Spotify streams, while “ALL I CAN TAKE” (#3, 6.5 million), “GO BABY” (#6, 5.2 million), “YUKON” (#7, 5.2 million), and “THINGS YOU DO” (#9, 4.5 million) also appear in the region.

daisiesJustin Bieberswag

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Marissa Ayers Set To Shine Again As Ring Girl For Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Netflix Fight

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” Debuts At #2 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart