Marissa Ayers Set To Shine Again As Ring Girl For Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Netflix Fight

Two weeks after wowing as a ring card girl during the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. fight, Marissa Ayers reprises that role for a major Netflix card.

Indeed, the standout Most Valuable Promotions model will appear throughout Friday’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano card.

The third bout between the two female boxing forces, the card is sure to draw a massive audience on Netflix. And given the buzz Ayers has generated in all previous MVP ring card girl stints, there is every reason to believe she will command ample attention Friday.

Immensely popular on TikTok and Instagram, the stunning Ayers was the subject of three Headline Planet features even prior to her major fight card exposure.

