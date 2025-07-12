in Music News, New Music

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” Debuts At #2 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

The comeback single makes a big opening-day impact on Spotify.

BLACKPINK - Jump video screenshot | YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s comeback single “JUMP” generated considerable opening-day excitement throughout the music community. Evidence of that interest comes courtesy of its Spotify performance for Friday, July 11.

Credited with 7.0 million day-one streams, “JUMP” earned #2 on Friday’s global Spotify chart. Only Justin Bieber’s new “DAISIES” received more worldwide Spotify activity on Friday.

Marking the first new music from the group since 2023’s game soundtrack cut “The Girls,” and the first formal single release since the mem2022, “JUMP” represents a new chapter for BLACKPINK.

After achieving success with solo projects, the four BLACKPINK members recently reconnected to develop new music — and embark on the DEADLINE World Tour.

