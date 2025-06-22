in Music News

Evanescence’s “Afterlife” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Evanescence scores a #1 hit on this week’s active rock chart.

Evanescence Afterlife Cover | Netflix Music

“Afterlife,” Evanescence’s contribution to the Netflix series “Devil May Cry,” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Afterlife” rises to #1 thanks to the ~1,908 spins it received during the June 15-21 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 208.

The Funeral Portrait’s “Holy Water” falls a spot to #2 this week, while Killswitch Engage’s “I Believe” jumps four spots to #3.

Three Days Grace’s “Apologies” enjoys a two-place lift to #4, and Chevelle’s “Rabbit Hole (Cowards Pt. 1)” concurrently climbs three levels to #5.

