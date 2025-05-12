Ryan Reynolds Chats, Appears In “Rescue Dog Rescue” On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Ryan Reynolds during Monday’s May 12, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features an appearance by Ryan Reynolds.
The entertainment superstar and mogul appears for an interview on the CBS late-night talk show. He also appears in a new edition of the show’s recurring “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment.
Monday’s “Late Show” episode additionally welcomes Jasmine Crockett into the studio for an interview.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Ryan Reynolds during Monday’s May 12, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
