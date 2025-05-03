in Hot On Social

Kylie Jenner Delivers Back-To-Back Slays, Wowing In Black Bikini, Stunning Red Dress

Kylie Jenner kicked off the weekend with a pair of stunning Instagram posts.

Kylie Jenner looks amazing in her newest social media pictures (Via @kyliejenner)

Some people avoid sharing multiple Instagram posts on the same day. Thankfully for her millions of followers, Kylie Jenner is not one of them.

The pop culture sensation delivered a pair of posts on Friday, and both find her absolutely incredible.

The first gallery features Kylie in a tight red dress, showcasing her famously fantastic figure. Add-in some striking glam, and it should come as no surprise that the post proved resonant.

The follow-up, however, has attracted even more positive engagement. The cover image features Kylie in a bikini and Knicks hat; other shots find her enjoying time on a boat.

kylie jenner

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

