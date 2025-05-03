Kylie Jenner Delivers Back-To-Back Slays, Wowing In Black Bikini, Stunning Red Dress

Some people avoid sharing multiple Instagram posts on the same day. Thankfully for her millions of followers, Kylie Jenner is not one of them.

The pop culture sensation delivered a pair of posts on Friday, and both find her absolutely incredible.

The first gallery features Kylie in a tight red dress, showcasing her famously fantastic figure. Add-in some striking glam, and it should come as no surprise that the post proved resonant.

The follow-up, however, has attracted even more positive engagement. The cover image features Kylie in a bikini and Knicks hat; other shots find her enjoying time on a boat.