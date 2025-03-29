Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #3 Globally

Tracks from the new “brighter days ahead” edition of Ariana Grande’s “eternal sunshine” album fared well on Spotify during their opening day, with “twilight zone” ruling the platform’s US chart.

“eternal sunshine” took #1 on the US listing for Friday, March 28, courtesy of its 1.9 million American streams.

It also performed well globally, earning #3 with an opening-day streaming mark of 5.4 million.

Fellow “brighter days ahead” tracks “dandelion” (#5) and “warm” (#8) also made the Top 10 on the US listing, while securing Top 20 positions on the worldwide chart.