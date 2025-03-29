in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #3 Globally

The “Brighter Days Ahead” single debuts impressively.

Ariana Grande by Katia Temkin, courtesy of Republic

Tracks from the new “brighter days ahead” edition of Ariana Grande’s “eternal sunshine” album fared well on Spotify during their opening day, with “twilight zone” ruling the platform’s US chart.

“eternal sunshine” took #1 on the US listing for Friday, March 28, courtesy of its 1.9 million American streams.

It also performed well globally, earning #3 with an opening-day streaming mark of 5.4 million.

Fellow “brighter days ahead” tracks “dandelion” (#5) and “warm” (#8) also made the Top 10 on the US listing, while securing Top 20 positions on the worldwide chart.

ariana grandedandeliontwilight zonewarm

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alicia Keys Honors Gracie Abrams At “Women Sharing The Spotlight” Event (Special Look)

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Reaches 23 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart