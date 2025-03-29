in TV News

Alicia Keys Honors Gracie Abrams At “Women Sharing The Spotlight” Event (Special Look)

One immensely singer-songwriter supported another.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jeanine McLean-Williams, Ann Mincieli, Shirley Halperin, Co-Editor in Chief, The Hollywood Reporter, Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group, Gracie Abrams, Alicia Keys, Andreea Gleeson, Marcie Allen, Sam Kirby Yoh and Michelle Yablans attend She Is The Music's Women Sharing the Spotlight at The Peppermint Club on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for She Is The Music/MAC Presents)

She Is The Music held its very special “Women Sharing The Spotlight” event on Thursday, with numerous music industry notables receiving recognition.

One such honoree was Gracie Abrams, who received her award from Alicia Keys.

Keys saluted Abrams for indeed “sharing the spotlight” with other women, noting that the “That’s So True” hitmaker has a considerable number of women on her team.

“When I found out that she has, like, 40 women who are a part of her team…this is the living embodiment, the walking the walk, the breathing the breath, the doing the thing that we’re talking about,” noted Keys. “Because it’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to actually live it and breathe it and execute it and be it and believe in it…this all female led team is still an exception in this business, and this is a reminder that we belong in every room, we belong at every table, and we should be leading every conversation.”

Upon accepting the award, Abrams celebrated the importance of women sticking together — and thus maintaining a powerful community.

“It’s an interesting time to be a woman in America and I firmly believe that the way we survive and thrive is by leading together, by sticking our necks out for each other – especially when it’s difficult – and by being in community as much as possible,” said Abrams.

On the heels of the event, PR for She Is The Music released photos:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jeanine McLean-Williams, Ann Mincieli, Shirley Halperin, Co-Editor in Chief, The Hollywood Reporter, Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group, Gracie Abrams, Alicia Keys, Andreea Gleeson, Marcie Allen, Sam Kirby Yoh and Michelle Yablans attend She Is The Music’s Women Sharing the Spotlight at The Peppermint Club on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for She Is The Music/MAC Presents)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group, Gracie Abrams and Alicia Keys attend She Is The Music’s Women Sharing the Spotlight at The Peppermint Club on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for She Is The Music/MAC Presents)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Gracie Abrams and Alicia Keys attend She Is The Music’s Women Sharing the Spotlight at The Peppermint Club on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for She Is The Music/MAC Presents)

Alicia Keysgracie abrams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Megan Moroney Slays On Stage During “Am I Okay?” Tour Shows At Radio City (Special Look)