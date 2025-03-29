Alicia Keys Honors Gracie Abrams At “Women Sharing The Spotlight” Event (Special Look)

She Is The Music held its very special “Women Sharing The Spotlight” event on Thursday, with numerous music industry notables receiving recognition.

One such honoree was Gracie Abrams, who received her award from Alicia Keys.

Keys saluted Abrams for indeed “sharing the spotlight” with other women, noting that the “That’s So True” hitmaker has a considerable number of women on her team.

“When I found out that she has, like, 40 women who are a part of her team…this is the living embodiment, the walking the walk, the breathing the breath, the doing the thing that we’re talking about,” noted Keys. “Because it’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to actually live it and breathe it and execute it and be it and believe in it…this all female led team is still an exception in this business, and this is a reminder that we belong in every room, we belong at every table, and we should be leading every conversation.”

Upon accepting the award, Abrams celebrated the importance of women sticking together — and thus maintaining a powerful community.

“It’s an interesting time to be a woman in America and I firmly believe that the way we survive and thrive is by leading together, by sticking our necks out for each other – especially when it’s difficult – and by being in community as much as possible,” said Abrams.

On the heels of the event, PR for She Is The Music released photos: