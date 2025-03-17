Dasha Makes Another Red Carpet Statement, Looks Gorgeous At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Along with serving a multi-format smash in “Austin,” Dasha spent the past year serving looks at numerous red carpet events. She’s continuing that trend in 2025.

With striking glam and a memorable, leggy black dress, Dasha looked undeniably beautiful at the show.

In addition to celebrating the enduring success of “Austin,” Dasha has a new top-of-mind single in “Not At This Party.”

FOX is handling broadcasting duties for this year’s iHeart Awards, which are emanating from The Dolby Theater. Photos from Dasha’s red carpet appearance follow: