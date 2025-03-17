Dasha Makes Another Red Carpet Statement, Looks Gorgeous At iHeartRadio Music Awards

2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Dasha at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.
Along with serving a multi-format smash in “Austin,” Dasha spent the past year serving looks at numerous red carpet events. She’s continuing that trend in 2025.
With striking glam and a memorable, leggy black dress, Dasha looked undeniably beautiful at the show.
In addition to celebrating the enduring success of “Austin,” Dasha has a new top-of-mind single in “Not At This Party.”
FOX is handling broadcasting duties for this year’s iHeart Awards, which are emanating from The Dolby Theater. Photos from Dasha’s red carpet appearance follow:
2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Dasha at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.
2025 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: Dasha at the 2025 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” airing live from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. CR: Scott Kirkand/PictureGroup for FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA, LLC.
dasha iheartradio music awards
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…