Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Achieves 19 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” continues to perform like an utter phenomenon, earning a nineteenth consecutive week at #1 on both the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official “APT.” music video received 49.6 million views during the February 21-27 tracking period, resulting in the first-place finish on the Videos Chart. The inclusion of views from other eligible uploads bring’s the song’s total tracking period play count to 84.6 million, yielding the #1 spot on Songs.

“APT.” has been a force since launching in October 2024, never once ceding its #1 position the aforementioned charts.

For many of those weeks, Bruno’s Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile” has appeared at #2 on one or both of the charts. In this particular week, it takes #3 on the Video chart and #2 on the Songs listing.