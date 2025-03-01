JENNIE & Doechii’s “ExtraL” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

JENNIE & Doechii’s “ExtraL” attracted unsurprisingly healthy first-week interest on YouTube, resulting in a prominent debut on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.
The official music video received 16.8 million views during the February 21-27 tracking period, yielding a #7 start on said listing.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “ExtraL” received 22.3 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That results in a #11 entry on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
“ExtraL” appears on JENNIE’s eagerly anticipated solo album “Ruby,” which launches on March 7.
Comments
Loading…