in Music News

JENNIE & Doechii’s “ExtraL” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The song meanwhile starts at #11 on the Global Songs Chart.

ExtraL video screenshot | Columbia

JENNIE & Doechii’s “ExtraL” attracted unsurprisingly healthy first-week interest on YouTube, resulting in a prominent debut on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

The official music video received 16.8 million views during the February 21-27 tracking period, yielding a #7 start on said listing.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “ExtraL” received 22.3 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That results in a #11 entry on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“ExtraL” appears on JENNIE’s eagerly anticipated solo album “Ruby,” which launches on March 7.

doechiiextraljennie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Severance” Breakout Sarah Bock To Appear On March 6 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Achieves 19 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts