LISA To Discuss “Alter Ego,” “The White Lotus” On March 4 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Although an advertised March 7 appearance on “Good Morning America” is no longer on the books, LISA is still listed for a high-profile television visit this week.

According to ABC, she will appear as an interview guest on the March 4 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The visit will come in support of her new album “Alter Ego” and her role on “The White Lotus.” The global entertainment superstar may also discuss this weekend’s Oscars performance.

The night will also feature a chat with Danny McBride and an appearance by Doreen Ketchens, who will be sitting in with Cleto & The Cletones.

Official listings follow; the “GMA” situation is, of course, a reminder that all listings are subject to change.

Monday, Mar. 3

Ben Stiller (“Severance”), Regina Hall (“O’Dessa”), Musical Guest Phantogram

Tuesday, Mar. 4

Danny McBride (“The Righteous Gemstones”), LISA (“The White Lotus” and “Alter Ego”), Doreen Ketchens sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

Wednesday, Mar. 5

Walton Goggins (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Mike Epps (“We Them Ones” stand-up comedy tour), Musical Guest Balu Brigada

Thursday, Mar. 6

Jennifer Coolidge (“Riff Raff,” “A Minecraft Movie”), Sarah Bock (“Severance”), Musical Guest Wunderhorse