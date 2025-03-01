“Severance” Breakout Sarah Bock To Appear On March 6 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Severance” will receive ample attention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week, with director and behind-the-scenes principal Ben Stiller appearing as the lead guest on March 3.

Later in the week, a cast member from the show will appear.

Sarah Bock, who is enjoying a breakout appearance as Miss Huang, will be an interview guest on the March 6 broadcast. That night’s episode will also feature a performance by Wunderhorse. Jennifer Coolidge is listed on the official website but not in the most recent press blast.

Who else can you expect on “Kimmel” this week? Listings follow:

Monday, Mar. 3

Ben Stiller (“Severance”), Regina Hall (“O’Dessa”), Musical Guest Phantogram

Tuesday, Mar. 4

Danny McBride (“The Righteous Gemstones”), LISA (“The White Lotus” and “Alter Ego”), Doreen Ketchens sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

Wednesday, Mar. 5

Walton Goggins (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Mike Epps (“We Them Ones” stand-up comedy tour), Musical Guest Balu Brigada

Thursday, Mar. 6

Sarah Bock (“Severance”), Musical Guest Wunderhorse