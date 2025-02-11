Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio

After spending multiple weeks at the #6 position, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” is poised to enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Short n’ Sweet” single received 3,409 spins during the first two days of the February 9-15 tracking period. Up 2% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Bed Chem” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The week is still young, and the week-over-week gain is not significant. Still, with no other obvious threat emerging from below, “Bed Chem” is a pretty safe bet to retain its Top 5 position through the close of tracking.

“Bed Chem” will follow “Feather,” “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” as Carpenter’s fifth consecutive Top 5 hit at pop radio. It joins the latter three as the fourth straight Top 5 entry from “Short n’ Sweet.”