in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio

“Bed Chem” will become Sabrina’s latest Top 5 hit.

Sabrina Carpenter - album press photo (courtesy of Island Records)

After spending multiple weeks at the #6 position, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” is poised to enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Short n’ Sweet” single received 3,409 spins during the first two days of the February 9-15 tracking period. Up 2% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Bed Chem” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The week is still young, and the week-over-week gain is not significant. Still, with no other obvious threat emerging from below, “Bed Chem” is a pretty safe bet to retain its Top 5 position through the close of tracking.

“Bed Chem” will follow “Feather,” “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” as Carpenter’s fifth consecutive Top 5 hit at pop radio. It joins the latter three as the fourth straight Top 5 entry from “Short n’ Sweet.”

bed chemsabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adam Lambert Delivers Performance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

LISA, Doja Cat & Raye’s “Born Again” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song