Grammys Betting Odds: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Seen As Record Of The Year Favorite

With just one day remaining until the 67th Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” reigns as the betting favorite to win Record of the Year.

BetOnline has “Espresso” as a solid -250 favorite to win the coveted trophy. In practical terms, that means one would have to risk $250 to win just $100 on the bet — a sign that it is considered a rather likely winner.

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” are considered the next-strongest contenders, with the former ranking at +275 (risk $100 to win $275) and the latter coming in at +300 (risk $100 to win $300). Bovada has the two flipped, with “Not Like Us” edging “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” for the runner-up position.

BetOnline has very long odds Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” (+700), The Beatles’ “Now And Then” (+800), Taylor Swift & Post Malone’s “Fortnight” (+1600), Charli XCX’s “360” (+2500), and Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD EM” (+2800). That, of course, means one would stand to win a pretty penny should they correctly pick any of these winners.

Oddsmakers have had an underwhelming track record in predicting recent winners, so one should definitely not take the aforementioned odds as any sort of “lock.”