Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s single officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With A Broken Heart tour video screenshot | Universal

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” indeed reaches the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Based on the Sunday morning Mediabase update, “I Can Do It” received ~12,819 spins during the November 17-23 tracking period. The count, which bests last week’s mark by 1,681 plays, lifts the song one spot to #5.

“I Can Do It” follows “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” as the second single from Swift’s Grammy-nominated “The Tortured Poets Department.” It had previously reached #1 at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

