in Music News

Saweetie’s “NANi” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Saweetie’s single jumps to #1 on this week’s chart.

Saweetie - NANi video screenshot | Warner

Saweetie’s “NANi” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “NANi” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,913 spins it received during the September 1-7 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 372.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” holds at #2 on the latest rhythmic chart, while GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” drops from #1 to #3.

Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” climbs one place to #4, and Mustard’s “Parking Lot (featuring Travis Scott)” rises two levels to #5.

central ceeglorillakendrick lamarlil babymegan thee stallionmustardnanisaweetieTravis Scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

GloRilla’s “TGIF” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart