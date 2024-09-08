Saweetie’s “NANi” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Saweetie’s “NANi” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “NANi” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,913 spins it received during the September 1-7 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 372.
Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” holds at #2 on the latest rhythmic chart, while GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” drops from #1 to #3.
Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” climbs one place to #4, and Mustard’s “Parking Lot (featuring Travis Scott)” rises two levels to #5.
