Renee Rapp Returning For “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Interview On January 17

Reneé Rapp’s lineup of television appearances continues to grow.

The “Mean Girls” star will appear on the January 17 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Rapp will be the lead interview guest on an episode that will also feature a chat with Ian McShane and a performance by Black Pumas.

The upcoming “Late Night” appearance marks a quick return for Rapp, who appeared as an interview and musical guest in late October.

Rapp, as noted, will be making numerous appearances in support of “Mean Girls” (and in acknowledgement of her fast-rising star). Beyond the “Seth Meyers” appearance, she has high-profile stops at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (January 10) and “Saturday Night Live” (January 20). She already appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show earlier this week.

Complete “Late Night” listings follow:

Wednesday, January 10: Guests Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and David Chase (The Sopranos). Morgan Rose sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1468

Thursday, January 11: Guests Tina Fey (Mean Girls) and Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers). Morgan Rose sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1469

Friday, January 12: Guests Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw) and Hannah Waddingham (Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/18/23)

Monday, January 15: Guests Nate Bargatze (Saturday Night Live), Andrew Rannells (Gutenberg! The Musical!) and Jesmyn Ward (Let Us Descend). Neal Daniels sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/24/23)

Tuesday, January 16: Guests Gayle King (Oprah’s Favorite Things), Brian Cox (Acting Tutorials available on BBC Maestro) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). Bryan Carter sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/21/23)

Wednesday, January 17: Guests Renée Rapp (Mean Girls & Saturday Night Live), Ian McShane (American Star) and musical guest Black Pumas (Album: Chronicles of a Diamond, Performance: “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)”). Rob Mitzner sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1470