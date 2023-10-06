in TV News

Billie Eilish, FINNEAS Scheduled To Appear On October 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The episode will also feature a performance by Grace Potter.

THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) FINNEAS O'CONNELL, BILLIE EILISH, MAGGIE BAIRD

Grammy-winning collaborators and siblings Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will soon make a joint television appearance.

According to ABC, the artists will appear together on the October 10 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Billie and FINNEAS will appear as interview guests, with Grace Potter taking the stage for the episode’s musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guests follows. As a reminder, all lineups are subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 9
1. Amy Poehler (“Say More with Dr? Sheila”) 2. Bert Kreischer (“Razzle Dazzle”) 3. Musical Guest Wilco

Tuesday, Oct. 10
1. Billie Eilish and Finneas (“What Was I Made For?”) 2. Musical Guest Grace Potter

Wednesday, Oct. 11
1. Sean Penn (“Superpower”) 2. Nicole Byer (“Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer”) 3. Musical Guest Megan Moroney

Thursday, Oct. 12
1. Josh Duhamel (“Buddy Games”) 2. Musical Guest Måneskin

Friday, Oct. 13
TBC

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

