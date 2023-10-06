Billie Eilish, FINNEAS Scheduled To Appear On October 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Grammy-winning collaborators and siblings Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will soon make a joint television appearance.

According to ABC, the artists will appear together on the October 10 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Billie and FINNEAS will appear as interview guests, with Grace Potter taking the stage for the episode’s musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guests follows. As a reminder, all lineups are subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 9

1. Amy Poehler (“Say More with Dr? Sheila”) 2. Bert Kreischer (“Razzle Dazzle”) 3. Musical Guest Wilco

Tuesday, Oct. 10

1. Billie Eilish and Finneas (“What Was I Made For?”) 2. Musical Guest Grace Potter

Wednesday, Oct. 11

1. Sean Penn (“Superpower”) 2. Nicole Byer (“Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer”) 3. Musical Guest Megan Moroney

Thursday, Oct. 12

1. Josh Duhamel (“Buddy Games”) 2. Musical Guest Måneskin

Friday, Oct. 13

TBC