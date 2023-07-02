Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Breaks Record For Most Weeks With Over 100K In US Units

In addition to retaining its #1 position on the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen’s smash album “One Thing At A Time” breaks an impressive record for album performance.

According to Billboard, the album has generated over 100K in US consumption in each of its seventeen weeks of availability. The achievement represents a new record; since the Billboard 200 pivoted to a consumption model in 2014, no other album had posted more than sixteen weeks of 100K+ US consumption.

Said previous record holder was Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which achieved the sixteen six-figure weeks during its illustrious 2022 run.

Consumption, as a reminder, refers to the sum of album sales and equivalent units from track sales and track streams.

Thus far, 2023 has been a milestone one for Morgan Wallen. In addition to ruling the Billboard 200 for fifteen weeks and breaking the aforementioned record, Wallen has enjoyed a 12-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100 with his smash single “Last Night.”

His prior album “Dangerous,” meanwhile, remains inside the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.