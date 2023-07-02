in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Breaks Record For Most Weeks With Over 100K In US Units

Wallen surpasses a record held by Bad Bunny.

Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time album cover | Big Loud/Republic

In addition to retaining its #1 position on the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen’s smash album “One Thing At A Time” breaks an impressive record for album performance.

According to Billboard, the album has generated over 100K in US consumption in each of its seventeen weeks of availability. The achievement represents a new record; since the Billboard 200 pivoted to a consumption model in 2014, no other album had posted more than sixteen weeks of 100K+ US consumption.

Said previous record holder was Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which achieved the sixteen six-figure weeks during its illustrious 2022 run.

Consumption, as a reminder, refers to the sum of album sales and equivalent units from track sales and track streams.

Thus far, 2023 has been a milestone one for Morgan Wallen. In addition to ruling the Billboard 200 for fifteen weeks and breaking the aforementioned record, Wallen has enjoyed a 12-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100 with his smash single “Last Night.”

His prior album “Dangerous,” meanwhile, remains inside the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

morgan wallenone thing at a time

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Flies Into Top 30 On Official Pop Radio Chart

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio