Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Flies Into Top 30 On Official Pop Radio Chart

“vampire” makes a quick debut on the pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Confirming Headline Planet’s report, pop radio was very eager to welcome Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” into its rotation.

The single received a considerable amount of airplay in its initial days of tracking, yielding an impressive bow on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Specifically, “vampire” starts at #28 on the listing. The lead “GUTS” single received an impressive 2,095 spins during the June 25-July 1 tracking period.

“Vampire,” notably, did not even officially launch until 12AM ET on June 30.

The new Olivia Rodrigo single meanwhile falls just one place shy of the Top 30 at hot adult contemporary, yielding #31 on the format’s official Mediabase chart.

