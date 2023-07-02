in Music News

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

They join “vampire” in debuting on this week’s chart.

Mona Lisa audio cover | YouTube | Sony/Columbia

Two soundtrack singles debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #47, Dominic Fike’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” single “Mona Lisa” enters this week’s Top 40 at #38. The song received 992 spins during the June 25-July 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 608.

Up eight places, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” joins this week’s Top 40 at #40. The “Barbie” soundtrack song received 824 tracking week spins (+495).

In addition to “Mona Lisa” and “Barbie World,” this week’s Mediabase chart welcomes a new arrival in the form of Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

