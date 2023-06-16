Ratings: “Cruel Summer” Premiere Posts Big 7-Day Viewership Number, Sets Freeform, Hulu High Marks

Much like season one, the second installment of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” is posting impressive ratings.

According to the network, the inaugural episode attained an audience of 2.6 million based on seven days of linear and multi-platform viewing. With the second episode reaching 2 million, the new season is averaging 2.3 million viewers on a seven-day basis.

Said average ranks as the best ever achieved by the second season of a Freeform series. The show also ranks as the #1 active series in Freeform’s lineup, while the season’s first two episodes were last week’s most-watched scripted episodes on Hulu.

Streaming is obviously playing a big role in the show’s reach; the initial TV broadcasts drew 223K and 116K live+same-day viewers, respectively.

Season two of “Cruel Summer” returns with its fourth episode this coming Monday, June 19.