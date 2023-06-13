Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

As Taylor Swift’s official single “Karma” heads for the Top 5 on the pop radio chart, one of her earlier standouts is also winning support at the format.

“Cruel Summer,” a fan favorite from Swift’s 2019 album “Lover,” earns this week’s most added honor.

The enduring hit won support from 36 Mediabse-monitored pop stations this week.

Although it was never formally promoted as a single, “Cruel Summer” connected with fans and critics upon release — and has maintained considerable popularity in the years since. That popularity reached a new high in conjunction with Swift’s ongoing “The Eras” tour, leading to stellar streaming numbers and this impressive wave of radio support.

Picked up by 33 stations, Benson Boone’s “In The Stars” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” takes third place with 26 pickups, while an add count of 19 slots The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” in fourth.

Credited with 17 new pickups, Harry Styles’ “Satellite” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: SZA’s “Snooze” (16 adds, 6th-most), Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt 1 (featuring Jimin, JVKE & Muni Long)” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), David Kushner’s “Daylight” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), Post Malone’s “Mourning” (11 adds, 9th-most), Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and OneRepublic’s “Runaway” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).