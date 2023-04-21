Sienna Miller, Gabriel Basso, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ryan Hamilton Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1837 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sienna Miller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In addition to the beloved Thank You Notes segment, Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a loaded guest lineup.
Actress Sienna Miller appears as the broadcast’s lead interview guest. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gabriel Basso also join host Jimmy Fallon for interviews on the episode.
Later, Ryan Hamilton closes the show — and the week of original episodes — with stand-up comedy.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.
That “first look” follows.
