Sienna Miller, Gabriel Basso, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ryan Hamilton Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show” airs a loaded episode Friday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1837 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sienna Miller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In addition to the beloved Thank You Notes segment, Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a loaded guest lineup.

Actress Sienna Miller appears as the broadcast’s lead interview guest. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gabriel Basso also join host Jimmy Fallon for interviews on the episode.

Later, Ryan Hamilton closes the show — and the week of original episodes — with stand-up comedy.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.

That “first look” follows.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1837 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sienna Miller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 21, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1837 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Gabriel Basso during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 21, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1837 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 21, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1837 — Pictured: Comedian Ryan Hamilton performs on Friday, April 21, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

