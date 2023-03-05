in Music News

SZA’s “Kill Bill” Celebrates 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Kill Bill” continues its reign at rhythmic radio.

SZA - Kill Bill video screenshot | RCA

SZA’s megahit “Kill Bill” officially becomes a multi-week #1 at the rhythmic radio format.

Played ~6,313 times during the February 26-March 4 tracking period, “Kill Bill” enjoys a second consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 100 plays.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the listing, while Coi Leray’s “Players” stays in the #3 position.

The consistency continues through the balance of the Top 5, as Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” remains at #4 and Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” keeps at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

