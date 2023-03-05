SZA’s “Kill Bill” Celebrates 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

SZA’s megahit “Kill Bill” officially becomes a multi-week #1 at the rhythmic radio format.
Played ~6,313 times during the February 26-March 4 tracking period, “Kill Bill” enjoys a second consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 100 plays.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the listing, while Coi Leray’s “Players” stays in the #3 position.
The consistency continues through the balance of the Top 5, as Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” remains at #4 and Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” keeps at #5.
