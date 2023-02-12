Weezer’s “Records” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Weezer’s “Records” officially reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Records” seizes the throne from All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking.”
“Records” received ~2,700 spins during the February 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 158.
“Sleepwalking” settles for #2 on this week’s chart, while blink-182’s “EDGING” holds at #3. MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” enjoys a one-place gain to #4, and Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” rises two spots to claim #5 on this week’s chart.
