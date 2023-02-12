in Music News

Weezer’s “Records” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Records” completes its ascent to #1 on the alt chart.

Weezer - Records lyric video screenshot | WMG

Weezer’s “Records” officially reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Records” seizes the throne from All Time Low’s “Sleepwalking.”

“Records” received ~2,700 spins during the February 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 158.

“Sleepwalking” settles for #2 on this week’s chart, while blink-182’s “EDGING” holds at #3. MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” enjoys a one-place gain to #4, and Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” rises two spots to claim #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

