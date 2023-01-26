Brett Goldstein, Amanda Warren Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

One is the co-creator and executive producer of the new Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” The other is the star of the new CBS show “East New York.”

Wednesday, both appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Indeed, Brett Goldstein and Amanda Warren appear on America’s most-watched late-night talk show for interviews to discuss their respective projects.

Goldstein’s “Shrinking” officially launches this coming Friday, while Warren’s “East New York” launched on CBS earlier this month.

Wednesday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow.