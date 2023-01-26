in TV News

Brett Goldstein, Amanda Warren Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Warren during Wednesday’s January 25, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

One is the co-creator and executive producer of the new Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” The other is the star of the new CBS show “East New York.”

Wednesday, both appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Indeed, Brett Goldstein and Amanda Warren appear on America’s most-watched late-night talk show for interviews to discuss their respective projects.

Goldstein’s “Shrinking” officially launches this coming Friday, while Warren’s “East New York” launched on CBS earlier this month.

Wednesday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Warren during Wednesday’s January 25, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Brett Goldstein during Wednesday’s January 25, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Brett Goldstein during Wednesday’s January 25, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Warren during Wednesday’s January 25, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Amanda warrenbrett goldsteincbsstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rita Ora Listed For Interview, Performance On February 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”