Ratings: Winston Duke, Emma Myers Appeared On Last Week’s Most-Watched “Fallon” Episode

The stacked lineup also included Darren Aronofsky and Idles.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1770 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emma Myers during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Four original editions of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” aired this past week, and none drew a bigger audience than the Wednesday, January 4 broadcast.

Said episode featured interviews with Winston Duke, Darren Aronofsky, and Emma Myers. Idles closed the show with a musical performance.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the broadcast drew an average of 1.612 million total viewers. A healthy 336K fell in coveted adults 18-49 demographic.

The total viewership number was the best posted by a “Fallon” episode last week, while the demo figure was #2 among last week’s “Fallon” episodes (and all new late-night broadcasts, for that matter*).

The January 4 “Fallon” was notably the second recent installment to feature a cast member from the Netflix phenomenon “Wednesday.” A mid-December broadcast, which featured titular star Jenna Ortega, also fared well from a ratings standpoint.

Like the Jenna Ortega interview, Myers’ segment has also been doing stellar numbers on YouTube. It far and away ranks as the most-streamed clip from last week’s “Fallon” episodes.

*Editor’s Note: Last week’s top-rated late-night broadcast in adults 18-49 was actually a re-run of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that aired after ABC’s coverage of the Bengals-Bills game and ensuing Damar Hamlin injury.

