Kerry Washington, Paul Feig, Rosa Linn Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

After making waves with her Lionel Richie Halloween costume this weekend, Kerry Washington rocks her own style for a Halloween night appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Washington appears as an interview guest on Monday’s edition of the CBS late-night talk show. Paul Feig also appears for the episode’s discussion.

Later, Eurovision breakout Rosa Linn takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Late Show” was to begin airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. Photos from the taping follow: