Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” Earns #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

Already the #1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The streaming smash seizes the throne from Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

Up one place from last week’s position, “You Proof” earns #1 based on the Mediabase chart points it received during the October 9-15 tracking period. The song also ranked as the Mediabase panel’s most played song for the period, although “Heads Carolina” received more audience impressions.

The Cole Swindell song nonetheless takes #2 on the actual chart this week, with Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” rising one spot to #3.

