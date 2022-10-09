in Music News

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

The RHCP single hits #1 at alternative.

RHCP - Tippa My Tongue video screenshot | Warner

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Tippa My Tongue” seizes the throne from The Killers’ “boy.”

“Tippa My Tongue” received ~2,264 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 243 plays.

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” ascends one spot to #2, while the aforementioned “boy” settles for #3.

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc” jumps four places to #4 on this week’s chart, and Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” rises two places to #5.

