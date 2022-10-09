in Music News

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Secures #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Last Last” rises to #1 at urban.

Burna Boy - Last Last video screenshot | WMG/Empire

Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, ascends to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Last Last” received ~5,952 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period. The figure reflects a week-over-week spin gain of 424.

Future’s enduring “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems),” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week.

City Girls’ “Good Love (featuring Usher)” stays at #3, while Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” spends another week at #4. Tems’ “Free Mind” concurrently rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

