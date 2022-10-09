Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Secures #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, ascends to #1 on this week’s listing.
“Last Last” received ~5,952 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period. The figure reflects a week-over-week spin gain of 424.
Future’s enduring “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems),” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week.
City Girls’ “Good Love (featuring Usher)” stays at #3, while Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” spends another week at #4. Tems’ “Free Mind” concurrently rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.
