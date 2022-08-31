in TV News

Sabrina Carpenter Takes Stage For Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with guests Guests: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Guy Fieri, and Sabrina Carpenter. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Fresh off the release of her buzzy and acclaimed album “Emails I Can’t Send,” Sabrina Carpenter makes a return to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The singer-songwriter takes the stage on Tuesday’s edition of the CBS talk show.

The performance concludes an episode that also features Guy Fieri and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Late Late Show” is the night’s only new episode of a network late-night talk show. It was to start airing at 12:35AM ET/PT, with the Carpenter performance scheduled for around 1:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

