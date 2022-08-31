Sabrina Carpenter Takes Stage For Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Fresh off the release of her buzzy and acclaimed album “Emails I Can’t Send,” Sabrina Carpenter makes a return to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The singer-songwriter takes the stage on Tuesday’s edition of the CBS talk show.
The performance concludes an episode that also features Guy Fieri and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Late Late Show” is the night’s only new episode of a network late-night talk show. It was to start airing at 12:35AM ET/PT, with the Carpenter performance scheduled for around 1:25AM.
