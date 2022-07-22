Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” Heads For #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Singles Chart

Already the #1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” will this week assume #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles listing.

As we approach the end of the July 15-21 tracking period, the song holds a commanding lead on the real-time Mediabase listing. With no imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its spot through the close of tracking.

“Damn Strait” should also close the week as a dominant #1 for both airplay and audience impressions, registering as the undisputed champion of country radio for the tracking period.

Based on a Sunday-Saturday tracking period, the weekly Mediabase airplay chart publishes on Sundays.