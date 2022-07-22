in Music News

Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” Heads For #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Singles Chart

“Damn Strait” will take over the top spot on this week’s listing.

Scotty McCreery - Damn Strait | Video screenshot | Triple Tigers

Already the #1 song on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” will this week assume #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles listing.

As we approach the end of the July 15-21 tracking period, the song holds a commanding lead on the real-time Mediabase listing. With no imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its spot through the close of tracking.

“Damn Strait” should also close the week as a dominant #1 for both airplay and audience impressions, registering as the undisputed champion of country radio for the tracking period.

Based on a Sunday-Saturday tracking period, the weekly Mediabase airplay chart publishes on Sundays.

damn straitscotty mccreery

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Sofia Carson Scheduled For Upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” “TODAY Show,” “GMA 3” Episodes