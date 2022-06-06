in Music News

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof,” Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; Leah Kate Top 30

“Sunroof,” “Late Night Talking,” and “10 Things I Hate About You” hit new highs at pop.

Sunroof video screen | Columbia

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” and Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The former rises four spots to #22, while the latter ticks up nine places to #25.

“Sunroof” received 3,427 spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 843 spins. “Late Night Talking” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of 2,950 (+1,673).

— As “Sunroof” and “Late Night Talking” hit the Top 25, Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” goes Top 30.

Up two places, the breakthrough hit earns #30 on the strength of its 2,032 spins (+296).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

