Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof,” Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; Leah Kate Top 30

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” and Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The former rises four spots to #22, while the latter ticks up nine places to #25.

“Sunroof” received 3,427 spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 843 spins. “Late Night Talking” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of 2,950 (+1,673).

— As “Sunroof” and “Late Night Talking” hit the Top 25, Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” goes Top 30.

Up two places, the breakthrough hit earns #30 on the strength of its 2,032 spins (+296).