Maneskin Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” says goodbye to the week, and hello to the weekend, with a performance by Måneskin.

The Italian rock band, which made its “Fallon” debut last fall, returns for another in-studio performance on Friday’s episode. This time, the band welcomes the titular host onto the stage.

The Måneskin-Fallon gig closes an episode that features Chloe Sevigny, Fred Armisen, and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT Friday night. The Måneskin performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Ahead of the episode, NBC shared first-look photos: