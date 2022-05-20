in TV News

Maneskin Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Måneskin takes the stage on Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1658 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Måneskin on Friday, May 20, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” says goodbye to the week, and hello to the weekend, with a performance by Måneskin.

The Italian rock band, which made its “Fallon” debut last fall, returns for another in-studio performance on Friday’s episode. This time, the band welcomes the titular host onto the stage.

The Måneskin-Fallon gig closes an episode that features Chloe Sevigny, Fred Armisen, and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT Friday night. The Måneskin performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Ahead of the episode, NBC shared first-look photos:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon performs with musical guest Måneskin on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Måneskin on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon performs with musical guest Måneskin on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon performs with musical guest Måneskin on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chloë Sevigny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1658 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Fred Armisen plays guitar during his interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

