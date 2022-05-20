Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Listeners Are Loving Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam”

Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” continues to move toward the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary radio, and listeners are likely very happy about that news.

Per the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, the “Familia” single is receiving a stellar reaction from the format’s audience.

According to the survey, “Bam Bam” is receiving a positive reaction from 80.4%, a negative reaction from 10.7%, and thus a “net positive” score of 69.6% (rounded). A substantial 28.6%, meanwhile, offer a “favorite” rating to the song.

Of the 10 songs in this week’s report, “Bam Bam” boasts the #1 positive score, #1 (lowest) negative score, #1 net positive score, and #1 favorite rating.

“Bam Bam” sits at #12 on the real-time/building Mediabase Hot AC chart. The song is also charting well at pop radio, where it is presently battling Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” for a Top 10 position.