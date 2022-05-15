in Music News

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Makes Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

“Boyfriend” quickly enters the Top 5.

Dove Cameron - Boyfriend video screenshot | Disruptor/Columbia

One week after blasting into the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” reaches a new chart milestone. The artist’s breakthrough radio hit secures a Top 5 position.

Up four places from last week’s mark, “Boyfriend” earns #5 on the latest Mediabase pop chart. “Boyfriend” received ~12,932 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,842.

“Boyfriend” represents the lone new addition to this week’s Top 5. It is not, however, the only Columbia Records song in that region.

The label is also behind Harry Styles’ new #1 “As It Was”.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

