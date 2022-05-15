Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Makes Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

One week after blasting into the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” reaches a new chart milestone. The artist’s breakthrough radio hit secures a Top 5 position.

Up four places from last week’s mark, “Boyfriend” earns #5 on the latest Mediabase pop chart. “Boyfriend” received ~12,932 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,842.

“Boyfriend” represents the lone new addition to this week’s Top 5. It is not, however, the only Columbia Records song in that region.

The label is also behind Harry Styles’ new #1 “As It Was”.