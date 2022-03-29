in TV News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Scheduled To Perform On April 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

RHCP will support the release of its new album.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be releasing new album “Unlimited Love” on April 1. That night, the veteran band will support the release with a late-night talk show performance.

NBC confirms RHCP for that night’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will close an episode that also features Hugh Jackman and Bridget Everett.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, March 29: Guests include Jared Leto, Stephen Merchant and comedian Taylor Tomlinson. Show #1625.

Wednesday, March 30: Guests include Hasan Minhaj, Roman Reigns and musical guest Mimi Webb. Show #1626.

Thursday, March 31: Guests include Sienna Miller, Judd Apatow and musical guest Big Thief. Show #1627.

Friday, April 1: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Bridget Everett and musical guest Red Hot Chili Peppers. Show #1628.

Monday, April 4: Guests include Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski, Alison Brie, Kevin and Danielle Jonas and musical guest Coi Leray. Show #1629.

Tuesday, April 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Groff and comedian Emil Wakim. Show #1630.

