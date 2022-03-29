Ronda Rousey Appears For Interview On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

As the Road to WrestleMania nears its destination, Ronda Rousey makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Olympian, MMA superstar, wrestler, and actress, who will be squaring off against Charlotte Flair on this weekend’s WrestleMania card, participates in an in-studio interview on the broadcast.

Rousey talks about her recent return to the ring, noting that she took inspiration from her mother. She also talks about the breastfeeding photo she recently posted.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Ellen” will air later this afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Meanwhile, enjoy video from Rousey’s interview: