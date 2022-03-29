in TV News

Ronda Rousey Appears For Interview On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Rousey appears in advance of this weekend’s WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey on 3/29/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

As the Road to WrestleMania nears its destination, Ronda Rousey makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Olympian, MMA superstar, wrestler, and actress, who will be squaring off against Charlotte Flair on this weekend’s WrestleMania card, participates in an in-studio interview on the broadcast.

Rousey talks about her recent return to the ring, noting that she took inspiration from her mother. She also talks about the breastfeeding photo she recently posted.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Ellen” will air later this afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Meanwhile, enjoy video from Rousey’s interview:

ronda rouseywrestle maniawwe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song