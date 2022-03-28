The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The Weeknd’s new radio single “Out Of Time” is attracting ample attention at the artist’s core formats, including hot adult contemporary.

Picked up by 21 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Out Of Time” ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist selection for 10 stations, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” follows in third place with 9 adds. With 8 pickups each, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran),” Ruth B.’s “Dandelions,” Train’s “AM Gold,” Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be,” and MUNA’s “Silk Chiffon (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)” tie for fourth.

Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” lands in ninth with 7 adds. Counts of 6 each tie Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” and Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” for tenth.