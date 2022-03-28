in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Out Of Time” attracts support at Hot AC.

The Weeknd - Dawn FM cover by Matilda Finn, courtesy of Republic Records Press

The Weeknd’s new radio single “Out Of Time” is attracting ample attention at the artist’s core formats, including hot adult contemporary.

Picked up by 21 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Out Of Time” ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist selection for 10 stations, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” follows in third place with 9 adds. With 8 pickups each, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran),” Ruth B.’s “Dandelions,” Train’s “AM Gold,” Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be,” and MUNA’s “Silk Chiffon (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)” tie for fourth.

Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” lands in ninth with 7 adds. Counts of 6 each tie Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” and Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” for tenth.

out of timethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Gwen Stefani Scheduled To Appear On April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”