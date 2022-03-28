Gwen Stefani Scheduled To Appear On April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” formally concludes this spring, and many big-name celebrities (and popular past guests) will be making final appearances.
Gwen Stefani is one such name. The entertainment superstar will appear for an interview on the April 6 “Ellen.” Said episode will also feature an appearance by Bella Heathcote.
Other upcoming “Ellen” guests are as follows:
March 28 – David Letterman, Lea Kyle, Vik Vyacheslav Pustovoytov
March 29 – Lisa Kudrow, Ronda Rousey, Dezi Saenz, Blue Man Group
March 30 – Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
March 31 – Brene Brown, Sydney Sweeney
April 1 – Alicia Keys, Billie Jean King, musical guest Allison Russell, guest host Brandi Carlile
April 4 – Sarah Silverman, Jon Dorenbos
April 5 – Kris Jenner, musical guest Jake Wesley Rogers
April 6 – Gwen Stefani, Bella Heathcote
April 7 – Wanda Sykes, Blake Vogt, musical guest Alicia Keys
April 8 – Lena Waithe & Jacob Latimore, guest host Kandi Burrus
