in TV News

Gwen Stefani Scheduled To Appear On April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Gwen will appear on one of the final “Ellen” episodes.

Gwen Stefani - Ellen Screenshot | EllenTube/Warner Bros

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” formally concludes this spring, and many big-name celebrities (and popular past guests) will be making final appearances.

Gwen Stefani is one such name. The entertainment superstar will appear for an interview on the April 6 “Ellen.” Said episode will also feature an appearance by Bella Heathcote.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests are as follows:

March 28 – David Letterman, Lea Kyle, Vik Vyacheslav Pustovoytov
March 29 – Lisa Kudrow, Ronda Rousey, Dezi Saenz, Blue Man Group
March 30 – Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
March 31 – Brene Brown, Sydney Sweeney
April 1 – Alicia Keys, Billie Jean King, musical guest Allison Russell, guest host Brandi Carlile
April 4 – Sarah Silverman, Jon Dorenbos
April 5 – Kris Jenner, musical guest Jake Wesley Rogers
April 6 – Gwen Stefani, Bella Heathcote
April 7 – Wanda Sykes, Blake Vogt, musical guest Alicia Keys
April 8 – Lena Waithe & Jacob Latimore, guest host Kandi Burrus

gwen stefanithe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Betting Favorite “CODA” Wins Best Picture During Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song