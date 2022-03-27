Betting Favorite “CODA” Wins Best Picture During Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

Given the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, one could not remotely call Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony predictable.

The night’s biggest Oscar did, however, go in an unsurprising direction.

“CODA,” a narrow favorite over “The Power Of The Dog” to win Best Picture, indeed took home the coveted award. Fairly or not, oddsmakers largely had this year’s Best Picture battle as a two-film race; the eight other nominees all had massively long odds.

“CODA” also won for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder).