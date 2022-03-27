in Movie News

Betting Favorite “CODA” Wins Best Picture During Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

“CODA” was a narrow favorite going into the ceremony.

THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) EUGENIO DERBEZ, TROY KOTSUR, MARLEE MATLIN, EMILIA JONES, AMY FORSYTH AND DANIEL DURANT

Given the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, one could not remotely call Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony predictable.

The night’s biggest Oscar did, however, go in an unsurprising direction.

“CODA,” a narrow favorite over “The Power Of The Dog” to win Best Picture, indeed took home the coveted award. Fairly or not, oddsmakers largely had this year’s Best Picture battle as a two-film race; the eight other nominees all had massively long odds.

“CODA” also won for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder).

abccodaoscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It,” Charlotte Sands’ “Dress,” Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Gwen Stefani Scheduled To Appear On April 6 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”