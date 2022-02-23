Billie Eilish Makes In-Studio Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1256 -- Pictured: Billie Eilish during an interview on February 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Tuesday night, Billie Eilish performed in Newark, NJ as part of her new tour. Wednesday night, she heads into New York City for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The Grammy-winning music sensation appears as the lead interview guest on the NBC late-night talk show. The episode additionally features a chat with Mayor Eric Adams.
Eilish’s tour, which commenced earlier this month, will pickup on March 8 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Night” will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
