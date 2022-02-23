in TV News

Billie Eilish Makes In-Studio Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The acclaimed artist appears as Wednesday’s lead guest.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1256 -- Pictured: Billie Eilish during an interview on February 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Tuesday night, Billie Eilish performed in Newark, NJ as part of her new tour. Wednesday night, she heads into New York City for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The Grammy-winning music sensation appears as the lead interview guest on the NBC late-night talk show. The episode additionally features a chat with Mayor Eric Adams.

Eilish’s tour, which commenced earlier this month, will pickup on March 8 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Night” will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1256 — Pictured: Billie Eilish during an interview on February 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1256 — Pictured: Billie Eilish during an interview on February 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1256 — Pictured: Billie Eilish during an interview on February 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1256 — Pictured: Billie Eilish during an interview on February 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1256 — Pictured: NY City Mayor Eric Adams during an interview on February 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

billie eilishlate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands’ “Loved You A Little” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song