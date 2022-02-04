in TV News

Julianna Peña Appears On “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Discusses Post-“Ultimate Fighter” Rematch With Amanda Nunes (Watch Now)

The UFC Champion chats with guest host Mario Lopez.

Julianna Pena and guest host Mario Lopez on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

This past December, Julianna Peña won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in an upset over the long-dominant Amanda Nunes.

Friday, she discusses the fight on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, Peña also chats with guest host Mario Lopez about plans for a rematch with Nunes. Specifically, she confirms talks that they will be appearing as opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” — and then competing in a fight of their own after the season.

During the interview, Peña also talks about getting her start in mixed martial arts.

The episode, which will air later Friday afternoon, also features an appearance by Sarah Hyland. Preview videos follow:

