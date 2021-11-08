in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 3rd Week As #1 Song In America

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” meanwhile makes its first appearance in the Top 10.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Adele’s “Easy On Me” unsurprisingly retains the throne on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Celebrating its third consecutive week as America’s #1 song, “Easy On Me” posted another week’s worth of strong streaming, sales, and radio numbers.

Its closest competition again comes from The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” with Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” spending another week at #3. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” switch positions this week, with the former rising one spot to #4 and the latter sliding a place to #5.

This week’s chart also features a new addition to the Top 10, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises three places to a new peak of #10. The song enters the Top 10 in its forty-second week on the chart, which marks the longest run to the Top 10 in the history of the Hot 100.

adeleeasy on meglass animalsheat waves

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alicia Keys Scheduled To Appear, Perform On November 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”